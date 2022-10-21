Moggerhanger hospice searching for volunteers to collect and recycle Christmas trees in January

A Moggerhanger hospice is searching for volunteers to collect and recycle Christmas trees in January.

In return for a donation, St John's Hospice will be collecting real Christmas trees direct from people’s front door or driveway so that they can be chipped into mulch and recycled.

The Sue Ryder Christmas Tree Recycling Scheme needs as many green-fingered hands, vehicles and vans as possible to help with the collections.

GreenThumb Bedford and Huntingdon has supported the Sue Ryder Hospice in Moggerhanger for several years, including using their vans to help collect Christmas trees.

Mike Brotherston, of GreenThumb, said: “It is an excellent initiative which raises funds for Sue Ryder, helps the local community dispose of their trees, and supports the environment through recycling green waste.”

Nick Burr, community fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, added: “Joining our Treecycle collection scheme would be a great team-building activity for a local business to help beat the January blues, as well as a way for individuals or groups to give back to the community.

“We aren’t just looking for hands-on support, we need vehicles too from vans and trailers – or even a sleigh!

"This green scheme will also help raise vital funds so Sue Ryder can continue offering its compassionate palliative care and bereavement support - helping its teams be there when it matters.”

Details on the environmentally-friendly fundraising collection drive will be announced later this year.

To sign up to volunteer, get in touch with the fundraising team at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice on [email protected] and 01767 642424.

