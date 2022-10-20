The spooky show tested the bakers' skills in making apple cakes, smores, and biscuits - specifically Jack O' Lantern biscuits(!) - while the competitors celebrated Samhain in fabulous fancy dress.

However, with Dawn's various creations described by the judges as lacking flavour, "messy" and "basic", it wasn't to be for the Bedfordshire baker.

After presenter Matt Lucas announced she was leaving, Dawn told Channel 4 cameras: "Game over! I really don't want to shed tears over it because it's just been the most amazing experience, one of the absolute best experiences of my life.

Dawn baking in the tent. Image: Mark Bourdillon.

"I am really, really proud of what I have done and I have had fun, such fun."

The Week Six signature challenge tasked bakers with creating an "exquisitely decorated" apple cake, with Dawn presenting her 'Ukrainian Sharlotka' to judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

However, Paul remarked that he "wasn't getting a lot of apple", while Prue thought that the toffee apples were "so powerful" that they made rest of the cake "rather dull".

Unfortunately for Dawn, her luck didn't improve in the technical challenge either, as she was placed fifth out of seven for her attempt at chocolate ganache s'mores.

Advertisement

But it was the Stotfold star's 'A Cat with a Fancy Hat' lantern that was the final nail in the coffin.

With black cocoa cardamom, brandy ganache and raspberry flavouring in her bag of tricks, Dawn hoped the tempting treat would impress Paul and Prue - but their conclusions were pretty ghoulish!

Although Prue thought the idea was "impressive", she found the biscuit to be "rock hard" while Paul concluded that it was all "a bit messy" and "dare I say, basic".

Advertisement

However, Bedfordshire Bake Off fans will remember Dawn with a smile and agree that she can hold her head high.

No-one will forget the 'Hollywood Handshake' in week two for her yoyo-themed macarons - not to mention week four's Tres Leches cake, which arguably deserved another one!

Meanwhile, the show's fans have paid tribute to the Stotfold star.