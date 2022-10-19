Relocation of Stotfold Library approved - as just 4% of town responds to consultation over the move

Stotfold Library. Image: CBC.

Relocating Stotfold Library will avoid losing it altogether if the lease is unable to be renewed in 2026 at its current site, a meeting heard.

The town’s library operates from the Simpson Centre, off Hallworth Drive, with the space it occupies leased by building owner Stotfold Town Council to Central Bedfordshire Council until that date.

The town council is proposing to relocate the library to the Oak Hall within its new Greenacre Centre, according to a report to CBC’s executive.

Feedback from a public consultation was presented to the committee by Conservative Arlesey councillor Ian Dalgarno.

“This authority has been approached by the town council to relocate the library to the Greenacre Centre, which it also owns,” he said.

“The current site is constrained restricting the level of services provided. It was built in the 1960s and is no longer fit for purpose, while the wider Stotfold community would benefit from the new location.

“To bring it up to an operational standard would require considerable investment in the building, with no certainty the lease would be renewed.

“An increase in size from 82sqm to 308sqm would provide extra study space, improved broadband technologies, IT zones and a modern user friendly facility.

Advertisement

“There’s also scope to hold a range of events with the extra space and parking. There would be new flooring, furniture, shelving and more natural light and ventilation, which will make for a better environment in which to read, relax, browse and study.

“There’ll be increased security and safeguarding for customers and staff, with CCTV installed. The new centre has public accessible toilets, which the current library doesn’t have the space to provide.”

There were 465 responses to the consultation questionnaire, added executive member for community services councillor Dalgarno.

Advertisement

“Stotfold parish has a population of around 13,000 people, so just under four per cent took part. This doesn’t appear to be an issue which overly concerns many residents.

“Of those respondents, 48 per cent had never used the library. Older residents are more likely to be visitors and regular users than younger ones.

“We’re aware the local dance group ran a social media campaign as it’s the only group displaced from the hall. We understand its concerns. The town council will help facilitate its move to a new site.”

Conservative Stotfold and Langford councillor Brian Saunders said: “I fully support this as the current library isn’t up to scratch for today’s modern requirements.

Advertisement

“The new venue will be bigger and will provide that modern library for the town, usable by all of the community whatever age you are.”

Conservative Arlesey councillor David Shelvey explained: “I would like to reiterate how important libraries are, especially in some of the smaller towns.

“This protects the library longer-term, as without the move it could close in 2026. Despite some of the consultation responses, which reflect a particular group interested in using the Greenacre Centre, it makes sense and we’re committing from our capital budget to achieve this.”