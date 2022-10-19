Eco-friendly cosmetics company in Sandy wins Theo Paphitis Small Business Sunday Award

Robin Cosmetics

A Sandy‐based firm has received a business boost from Retail Entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.

Natalie and Jamie Robinson, co-owners of Robin Cosmetics, were one of six weekly winners to gain a repost by Theo to his near half a million Twitter and Instagram followers as part of his #SBS (Small Business Sunday) award scheme.

Theo Paphitis said: “My #SBS small businesses are under 1% of those who have entered my competition, and they all have something in common; that entrepreneurial fire in their bellies and a will to succeed. Do have a look at what they’re all about.”

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK. They are also profiled on the #SBS website.

Natalie and Jamie said: “We’re thrilled to have received this recognition from Theo.

“We created Robin Cosmetics in 2021 as an eco alternative to the unsustainable practices in the skincare industry which is still full of plastic jars, bottles and ultra processed ingredients.

“What makes us different is that we use either biodegradable packaging or closed-loop recycling on all product ranges (even the ink and glue used in our packaging is 100% biodegradable).

“And with our carbon-neutral manufacturing process and only ethically sourced plant based ingredients, we aim to lead in minimising environmental impact within the skincare industry.

We are looking forward to continuing to grow our business and introducing new and exciting products.”