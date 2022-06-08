Community spirit and fun for all the family at Sandy's Jubilee celebrations

From 1.30pm until 2pm, the bells of the neighbouring St Swithun’s Parish Church rang out to call people to the celebration.

The sun shone as crowds poured into the grounds of Sandye Place, with their picnics, blankets and chairs ready to enjoy a great day of live music, food and family activities.

A Sandy Town Council spokesman said: "Opening the event, the Mayor of Sandy, Cllr Martin Pettitt, welcomed visitors and MC, Chris Jennings, resplendent in his red tailed coat, delivered a Royal Proclamation, celebrating the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

Jubilee picnics in Sandy

"After this, Biggleswade born saxophonist, Johnny Diggle, wasted no time starting the party, with a lively solo performance including popular jazz and pop tunes."

Children’s activities were organised by Let’s Get Going, a local community Interest Company. They offered a royal-themed games area, crafts such as make your own crown, flag, or royal cape, a raffle and tombola.

Visitors could also learn about Let’s Get Going’s adult ‘Older and Wiser’ craft group and their parent and child ‘Let's Create’ group, who had helped to make red white and blue bunting which decorated their stall.

Information stands were presented by other community groups, including Sandy Neighbourhood Plan; Sandy Carnival Committee (who advertised the carnival in Sandye Place on June 11); and Sandy and District Horticultural Association (who were publicising the Sandy Show at Sandy Conservative Club on September 3).

The crowd enjoying The Ology's. Photo: Sandy Town Council.

The Town Council spokesman said: "Adults and children alike were able to experience the flight simulator brought along by the 22nd (Sandy) Squadron Air Cadets, who also helped with setting up and stewarding at the event.

"Unfortunately, the Mayor didn’t earn his wings on the simulator, as he crashed his plane close to Biggleswade!"

Eat Feast, who host street food markets around Bedfordshire, brought "a great variety of food trucks" with cuisines from around the world and speciality bars.

MC Chris Jennings and Mayor Cllr Martin Pettitt. Photo: Sandy Town Council.

Meanwhile, after the Mayor's Community Awards, the Platinum Jubilee Concert resumed with an enthusiastic set from The Ology's, a young indie rock band, followed by singer Helen Lester who performed Motown, disco, pop and more.

ExAct, a high energy vocal duo, brought a fun variety of pop, rock, and disco tunes, and the crowds were then rocked by Sugar Hit, a four-piece band, covering 60s to present day rock.

The Town Council spokesman said: "For the evening performances, the MC role was taken up skilfully by Miles Elliott, a 17-year-old student of drama at Samuel Whitbread Academy.

"In time with the rest of the country, Eric Wiles of the 1st Sandy Scout and Guide Reunion Band, performed a unique Bugle Call, entitled ‘Majesty’, which was written to officially announce the lighting of the Queen’s Jubilee Beacons.

Crowds at Sandy Jubilee Concert. Photo: Sandy Town Council.

"The beacon was lit at 9.45pm by the Mayor, with the assistance of the 1st Sandy Scout Group, and this was accompanied by Sandy Community Choir, singing ‘A Life Lived with Grace’, a song specially written for the Jubilee by the winners of a worldwide competition."

The choir then led the crowd in singing the National Anthem, before the Mayor closed the event with thanks to all the volunteers, community groups, councillors and staff who had come together to make it "such a wonderful occasion".

ExAct entertain the crowds. Photo: Sandy Town Council.

Helen Lester. Photo: Sandy Town Council.

Johnny Diggle takes to the stage. Photo: Sandy Town Council.

Let's Get Going family activity stall. Photo: Sandy Town Council.

Sandy Community Choir. Photo: Sandy Town Council.

Sugar Hit

The Mayor lights the beacon. Photo: Sandy Town Council.