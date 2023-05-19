Artist's impression of the hall. Pic: Wayman Architects

A public consultation is now open for a planned £1.6m community building in Potton.

Town councillors backed the latest Potton Hall for All proposals earlier this year, with planning documents submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council.

The consultation period to comment on the application runs until Tuesday, June 6.

Potton Hall for All committee has been working towards securing a new community facility in the town for more than ten years.

The building has to be under construction by May 2024, under the terms of a Section 106 legal arrangement for the development of land east of Biggleswade Road.

That project includes a 1.3-acre area for a community building, which was transferred to Potton Town Council on February 4, 2020.

“While Potton has other halls, none are to the scale of what’s planned,” explained Independent CBC and town councillor Adam Zerny in a social media post.

“There was significant support for the hall in the recently adopted Potton neighbourhood plan.

“A local referendum in 2020 assessed community support for the town council borrowing £500,000 towards the cost. Of those voting, 73 per cent were in favour of the hall and 59 per cent supported the borrowing.

“The town council can’t take out the loan until the hall is fully funded. To date, more than £1.7m in finance has been committed to the project.

“Much of this is Section 106 developer contributions used to pay for community improvements. Around £150,000 had been raised by the hall committee and there’s the £500,000 borrowing by the town council.”

The fundraising for the project was close to its target in November 2021, only for building costs to have risen substantially.

“It would have cost around £3m, leaving them £1.2m short,” said councillor Zerny. “With no obvious way of filling the gap, the team behind the development considered what changes it could make to reduce costs.

“The latest plans are for a hall of reduced size of 520sqm, as opposed to the 800sqm in the original plan. The current cost for the revised premises works out at £1.64m.

“This means there’s sufficient funding for the hall, even allowing for a contingency for increased costs of £100,000.

“While the Hall for All group has been pushing for funding for several years, it wasn’t until the Tall Trees development was approved and large sums of Section 106 money confirmed that the building became a realistic proposition.

“Many local groups have to use facilities outside Potton, such as the Gamlingay Eco Hub, which takes money out of the local community.

“The town council would take ownership of the hall. It would be leased to the Hall for All charity and administered by its trustees, many of whom are also town councillors.

“The business plan shows the hall’s ongoing running costs would be covered by its income. If the rest of the funding is achieved, the town council would borrow £500,000 and that public works loan would be repaid over 15 years.”