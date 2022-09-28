An Arlesey shelter for unwanted pets is holding an urgent donation drive as the Cost of Living Crisis sees centres "falling apart at the seams".

Luna Animal Rescue is appealing for help as it struggles for space, money and resources, as owners can no longer afford to keep their furry companions, while the rescue itself faces a rise in bills.

The shelter is now holding an Oktoberfest music and fundraising event this Saturday (October 1), starring singer and guitarist G LaRoche, at The Brewery Tap, Shefford, from 1pm until late.

The Oktoberfest poster, and right, one of the kittens that Luna Animal rescue has helped to rehome. Images: Luna Animal Rescue.

Jade Green, festival organiser and volunteer at Luna Animal Rescue, said: "Joining the team just before the pandemic, I thought I'd seen the worst of it, but this year has presented itself to be one of the most difficult yet.

"Every animal rescue you look at is falling apart at the seams, and having to shut their doors because they just don't have the space, money, or resources anymore, and the amazing people that keep these places going are exhausted and burnt out.

"A few reasons for the rise in need for animal rescues I have seen are; people no longer wanting their 'lockdown pets'; and a lack of appropriate care during the pandemic - for example, less pet cats have been neutered during that time.

Puppies that Luna Animal rescue has helped to rehome. Image: Luna Animal Rescue.

"Then of course, there's the horrific Cost of Living Crisis. This fuels the cycle again of unwanted pet hand ins or lack of appropriate care - this time due to people not being able to afford to do right by their animals."

The rescue is also appealing for donations to fund its 'animal food bank', which provides pet food to struggling owners.

The centre aims run a neutering campaign, too, to pay for people's pets to have the operation.

Jade concluded: "Since January I have fostered and helped rehome fifty five animals from my home. It can be exhausting and emotionally draining, but you're changing a life, sometimes saving, and that makes it all worth it.

A lucky canine and felines that Luna Animal rescue has helped to rehome. Image: Luna Animal Rescue.

"Not only does Luna Animal Rescue still desperately need money coming in to keep our doors open, we also want to be able to fund keeping people and their animals together."

You can buy charity tickets for Oktoberfest online - and enjoy beer, live music, and food at the event.

