It was a lucky escape for Stotfold baker Dawn in the Great British Bake Off’s bread week.

Tuesday’s (September 27) episode started with the news bakers Rebs and Abdul would both be absent from the tent after falling ill.

It proved to be a saving grace for Dawn who was saved from elimination after a disastrous week – despite viewers on social media speculating she would be up for the chop after failing to reproduce the success of last week, which saw her earn a Hollywood Handshake for her macarons.

The eldest of three children, Dawn lives with her partner Trevor (the self-styled person who tidies up the kitchen after her!) and is mother to three, step-mother to two, and gran/step-gran to four. Describing herself as an artist in and out of the kitchen, Dawn loves the challenge of an illusion cake (the more impossible-sounding, the better), favouring whacky and intricate designs that allow her to express her creative talent. She prides herself on her steady hand and attention to detail, especially when it comes to the intricacy required for lace patterns on biscuits. Her favourite flavours are lemon, salted caramel and anything nutty.

No one was sent home this week - but a double elimination is expected in week four.

At the beginning of the episode Dawn revealed: "I'm scared stiff about my bread decision. It will either pay off or it'll be catastrophic."

Unfortunately for Dawn, it proved to be the latter.

Her signature challenge Tex-Mex pizza was dubbed ‘surprisingly bland’ by Paul Holllywood.

Drinks company Innocent, which was providing a running commentary of the episode on Twitter joked: “Forget Jake Paul and Tommy Fury. Dawn VS Prue is the celebrity boxing match we'd definitely pay to watch”.

The joke came after an exchange between her and host Noel Fielding.

The comedian told Dawn that judge Prue Leith’s comments were ‘fighting talk’ and asked if Dawn could take her in a fight.

“Course I could,” our Dawn reassured him.

She went on to be placed sixth in the technical challenge, which saw the bakers tackle a classic pastry (yes, in bread week) - the pain aux raisins.

Finally, it was time for the showstopper - a savoury Swedish sandwich cake known as a smörgåstårta.

Viewers on Twitter vented their disgust at the bake. One tweeted: “So glad I’m not alone in feeling a bit queasy watching this week’s show stopper.” Another dubbed the savoury cakes “upsetting”.

Dawn’s showstopper was criticised for missing "key flavours" and Paul added that it was ‘too bready’. Yes you read that right. In bread week.

She admitted: "Bread week has been an embarrassment. I think I am at the bottom of the pile this week, I am quite concerned."

But Dawn survives to bake another day after the ‘no elimination’ twist, and is through to week four.