'Hollywood handshake' for Stotfold star Dawn on Great British Bake Off

In Tuesday night's episode (September 20), viewers watched with excitement as the Bedfordshire baker received a hearty congratulations from judge Paul Hollywood in recognition of her yoyo-themed macarons.

Dawn's 'Toy Shop Yarns' were made from sugar paste strings and freeze dried strawberry powder, and were the first challenge of week two: Biscuit Week.

Mid-preparation, Dawn told cameras: "I'm extruding the sugar paste to make the string, because my piping isn't good enough."

The baker's technique paid off, as upon tasting the yoyos, judge Prue Leith said she "loved" the flavour, while Paul was very impressed.

He remarked: "The macaron is perfect, absolutely perfect! The idea of putting string round as fondant, it just lifts you up as sometimes the inside of a macaron can be quite heavy and dense."

However, Dawn was less fortunate in round two, the technical challenge, as her "overbaked" attempt at Garibaldi biscuits saw her placed ninth.

But the Stotfold star soon bounced back with her 'Baroque-Punk' mask showstopper, featuring lemon shortbread cogs and a Vietnamese rice paper crown.

Prue commented: "I think the Steampunk bit is absolutely wonderful; the definition of the little cogs is terrific."

However, she noted that she would have liked to have been able to 'see' out of the mask, which did not have holes for the eyes.

Meanwhile, Paul decided that he "wasn't getting the lemon" from the biscuits, but that he liked the “beautiful blend of ginger and spices".

Talented Dawn is now through to week three: Bread Week.