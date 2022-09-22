Touching service at Biggleswade's St Andrew's Church pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

On Sunday, September 18, residents gathered to pay their respects to the life of the late monarch, with the tribute led by the Reverend Liz Oglesby‐Elong.

Both Biggleswade Town Mayor, Councillor Grant Fage, and Deputy Mayor, Madeline Russell, were proud to give readings during the service.

Councillor Fage said: "The service of remembrance for the late Queen saw churches and congregations come together to pay tribute to her unwavering commitment to our country and the Commonwealth.

St Andrew's Church, Biggleswade, hosted a touching service for the Queen

"There was a wonderful turnout of over 100 in the congregation. We sang hymns chosen specially for the occasion and heard readings which were repeated at Her Majesty's funeral the following day.

"The service was a fitting tribute to a remarkable Queen. Thank you to St Andrew's Church for hosting us."

The order of service was as follows: opening sentences; opening hymn; the Greeting and Bidding Prayer; Readings: 'Thessalonians 4:13‐18' read by Cllr Madeline Russell, Deputy Mayor of Biggleswade; Psalm 121; 'Revelation 21.1‐7' read by Cllr Grant Fage, Mayor of Biggleswade; address - hymn; Prayers of Intercession, concluding with The Lord’s Prayer; Responsorial Commendation; closing hymn; the blessing.