Creative crafters in Dunton create colourful display for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Tea up! Dunton residents celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a special coffee morning in their church.

Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 5:44 pm

Villagers gathered in St Mary Magdalene to eat, drink and be merry, as the community marked the monarch's 70-year reign.

Both adults and children had made some beautiful decorations for the occasion and visitors admired people's hard work and efforts.

Coffee morning guest, Kathy Baker, said: "The flowers on the church porch gate were all made from the children at Dunton Lower School, and the knitted and crochet flowers were also made by members of the community and church.

Decorations at St Mary Magdalene Church. Photos: Kathy Baker

"There were over 55 people who attended the jubilee coffee morning - parents, grandparents, and children who enjoyed the soft play area."

The villagers’ pride and joy was a knitted crown made by resident Kay Baines, which was positioned proudly on the steps leading up to the altar.

Kay had wished to create something special for the Queen's Jubilee, and the piece took just over one week to knit.

Jubilee coffee morning. Photos: Kathy Baker.
Jubilee coffee morning. Photos: Kathy Baker
Kay and her crown. Photos: Kathy Baker.
Royal-themed knitted decorations. Photos: Kathy Baker.
