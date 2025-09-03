Kris Pay, a father of two from Dunton, is facing a race against time for urgent treatment after being diagnosed with an aggressive, fast-growing brain tumour.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just weeks ago, Kris was living a normal life with his fiancée Sam and five-year-old son Max, when a sudden seizure led to the shocking discovery – a Stage 4 Glioblastoma. After a biopsy confirmed the diagnosis, Kris was told that even with radiotherapy and chemotherapy, his life expectancy may be just 12 months.

Surgery at Addenbrooke’s Hospital revealed the tumour is located in a critical area affecting speech and motor function, making removal too dangerous. Kris awoke from surgery disoriented and initially unable to speak. But in a Facebook post he offered a hopeful update: “I am getting better at speech now… I’m not very fast - but feeling loved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Messages of support from friends and family have flooded in, cheering on his progress.

Kris pictured with son Max and daughter Freya

The family is now urgently fundraising £100,000 for groundbreaking specialist treatment offered by a clinic in Germany, where a series of bespoke cancer vaccines could offer hope.

Over £25,000 has already been raised to support the cost of treatment giving Kris a chance to fight for more time with his children, Max, five, and Freya, aged 12.

Sam explained on her GoFundMe page: “After surgery Kris woke up scared and disorientated. He had no speech at all. As of today, two and a half weeks later, his speech is limited but hoping to come back. He said I love you today which was everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last week, we received the devastating news that Kris has a fast growing stage 4 cancerous tumour known as a Glioblastoma. Best case scenario he has another 12 months even with radiotherapy and chemotherapy. We haven't worked out how to break the news to our 5 year old.

“Ever since we have been trying to find some way to extend, if not cure this terrible disease.

“We found an amazing guy who has been through this diagnosis and treatment. He was given a year, three years later he is cancer free and tumour free. This is due to a series of "vaccines" formulated in Germany. The clinic in Germany develops injectable treatment that is completely formulated based on your tumour's genetic makeup. It is a series of vaccines over the course of many months, all administered in Germany.

“We are fundraising to get Kris through the process and out to the other side where we can breathe again and enjoy life with our children. We hope this will work so Kris can watch his children grow up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to raise £100k to cover both the treatment and travel expenses for the multiple trips and stays in Germany.

“Any help, no matter how small, to give Kris the chance to access this incredible treatment would mean the world to me and his children.”

Click here to donate to support the fundraiser

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.