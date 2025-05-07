Drone photos show progress of work at Biggleswade Railway Station for step-free access
Construction work on a footbridge and lifts began in January and once completed it will enable those with limited mobility, heavy luggage or pushchairs to move between platforms without having to use steps.
The photos, kindly made available to the Chronicle by the Drone Photos Sandy Facebook page, show lifting towers in place either side of the station platform and a Baldwins Crane delivered by CM Mechanical Services Limited.
The crane used is a Tadano ATF 400G-6 all-terrain mobile crane.
Network Rail said they expected the project, which is being funded by the Government’s Access for All programme, to be completed by December 2025, with the station remaining open during construction.
