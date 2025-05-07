Drone photos show progress of work at Biggleswade Railway Station for step-free access

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drone photos have shown that good progress is being made towards a long-awaited project to get step-free access at Biggleswade Railway Station.

Construction work on a footbridge and lifts began in January and once completed it will enable those with limited mobility, heavy luggage or pushchairs to move between platforms without having to use steps.

The photos, kindly made available to the Chronicle by the Drone Photos Sandy Facebook page, show lifting towers in place either side of the station platform and a Baldwins Crane delivered by CM Mechanical Services Limited.

The crane used is a Tadano ATF 400G-6 all-terrain mobile crane.

Drone images, courtesy of Drone Photos Sandy, show that work to get step-free access at Biggleswade Railway Station is well underway

Network Rail said they expected the project, which is being funded by the Government’s Access for All programme, to be completed by December 2025, with the station remaining open during construction.

