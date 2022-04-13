Paul Bunyan, 56, died after the motorcycle he was riding left the B658 in Stanford at about 2.40pm on Sunday, April 10.

Mr Bunyan’s family said: “We are mourning the loss of our father Paul. He was a loving son, father, and grandfather. Warm and outgoing he always enjoyed making others laugh.

“Following the death of his wife Marion, daughter Jennifer, and Jennifer’s unborn daughter Erin in a tragic accident in June 2020, dad, despite being devastated remained resolute on enjoying his life and continued to follow his passions of motorcycling, photography, and music.

Paul Bunyan

“He became a huge part of his grandson’s life and they never failed to make each other smile and laugh every day.

He worked as an engineer at Anglian Water for nearly 20 years and is survived by his daughter, his son, his grandson, and both of his parents.”

Detective Inspector Garry Webb, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Bunyan’s family and ask people to respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.

“We are continuing to ask the public for information about this incident and would urge anyone who hasn’t come forward to get in touch.”