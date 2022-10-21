Sandy's Willow Tree Distillery and Franklin’s Farm Shop will hold a Halloween-themed fun day in aid of Sue Ryder St John's Hospice.

They will be providing children's entertainment all day, with a best dressed Halloween costume competition, pumpkin picking, and a children’s treasure hunt.

Entry is free, with gates at the Thorncote Green site open from 10am and closing at 4pm.

Eloise Adger from the Willow Tree Distillery said “We were initially inspired to host a fundraiser for Sue Ryder St John’s due to our proximity to the hospice - it is just around the corner!

"We visited the hospice after meeting a member of the fundraising team, and were amazed at the hard work, compassion, and kindness of the staff. It turned out that so many of us knew people whose loved ones had received care from the hospice or its palliative care hub, and we so wanted to support all the staff there.

“When you think of a hospice you associate it with just being about dying, but it is so much more than that. We found it a happy and warm place which is focused on helping people living the best life they can for as long as they can.”

The farm’s on-site butchery will be putting on a barbecue, while the distillery will be offering hot spiced apple toddies, to which the adults can add a shot of the Willow Tree Gin.

Franklin’s Farm Shop will be selling a variety of beverages and cakes, as well as offering up their meats, cheeses, and chutneys, while the on-site florist will be creating and selling some autumn wreaths and dried flowers.

The distillery – the only one in Bedfordshire - will also be offering tours all day for visitors.

Meanwhile, lots of local Bedfordshire stall holders will be there on the day showcasing and selling their local produce including hand sewn gifts and homewares, sourdough, chilli sauces and relishes, ice creams, handmade ceramics, candles, soaps and bath bombs.

Nick Burr, community fundraiser at Moggerhanger’s St John’s Hospice, said: "A huge thank you to everyone supporting the event, which will raise vital funds for families needing our care and support.”