Harriet and Rose from Henlow Clifton Scouts enjoy this year's Norjam event

Three members of Henlow Clifton Scout Group are taking part in a week-long summer camp in Norfolk with participants from 18 countries.

Norjam 2025, also known as the Norfolk International Jamboree, brings together Scouts and Guides from around the world for a week of fun, friendship and adventure.

Thousands of young people, from 18 countries, will have the opportunity to take part in more than 120 different activities situated across eight zones.

Among the activities available at the jamboree are bushcraft, high ropes, segways, a 1000 feet labyrinth challenge and more than 100 different craft activities.

Henlow Clifton Scout Group are represented at the jamboree by members Brooke, Rose and Harriet.

The event runs at the Norfolk Showground from August 9 to 16, with Brooke, Rose and Harriet ‘looking forward to the water activities and inflatables.’

The trio also enjoyed the Opening Ceremony, which featured a carnival parade, live music from the Norwich Samba Band and the official opening of the event, including the raising of flags and the renewal of promises.

Among the activities scheduled for the evening of Tuesday August 12 are a talent competition, an international gala, screenings of the films Paddington in Peru and Barbie and a badge swapping event.

This year’s Norjam is the first edition for six years due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the theme being A Carnival of Fun.

