Historic England wants to hear about your high street

Historic England is asking the people in Bedfordshire “what do you love about your local high street?” as the first part of a national conversation on its future.

The public body is asking people to share what they love about the high street on social media.

Whether it’s the memory from a shop you loved in childhood, a shop that’s become part of your weekend routine, or a place you go to meet friends and family, Historic England wants to hear about it.

Those stories will come together to build a national picture of what makes high streets so special and to learn what matters most when it comes to their future.