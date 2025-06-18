In pictures: Storybook characters spread magic at Sandy Carnival

The Once Upon a Storytime themed parade set out from All Saints Way on Saturday afternoon (June 14) to wend its way towards Sandye Place for the main event.

Leading the parade were this year’s Carnival Stars Kimberley and Zac – followed by colourful entries taken straight from the pages of favourite tales from the Wizard of Oz to The Tiger Who Came to Tea.

And once they reached the grounds of Sandye Place, visitors were in for a real treat – with over 30 stalls, lots of tasty grub to fuel the excitement and Harris’s Funfair.

Sandy Reunion Band and the Shefford Majorettes joined in the fun, while the Ailse O’Var Backswordsmen showed off their impressive skills.

Meanwhile, Mark Russell, entertained visitors on his stilt bike and fire engines from Sandy Fire Station and Shuttleworth Aerodrome were on hand with demonstrations.

Traditional fun also returned – with the Tug of War competition returning to the show, won by The Four Horsemen team, and a spot of welly wanging!

Winners on the day were:

Pride of Procession: Sandy Tigers Under 8's Football Team – The Sandy Tigers Who Came to Tea

Best Junior Float: Laburnum Primary School – Storytime

Best Senior Float: Tesco Supermarket – Wizard of Oz

The event was held on the grounds of the former Sandye Place Academy – which needs your help to secure its future as a community green space.

Despite being released on April 16, only around 350 people have filled out an online consultation as Central Bedfordshire Council looks to develop the space.

Sandy mayor Joanna Hewitt said: “Central Bedfordshire Council own that land. It will ultimately be their decision, but we understand we've got to do as much to show them how important this site is to Sandy. It's historically the heart of Sandy, purely and simply by its location, the history of the family that owned it, and the hundreds of years it's been used for community activity for the town.”

The consultation is available online – and will close on July 8. The council would then expect to make a decision on December 2. Paper copies are also available from the town council or Sandy Library.

