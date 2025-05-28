“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity”: Final weeks to have your say on future of Sandye Place site

The mayor of Sandy is calling on people to share their views about the future of Sandye Place as Central Bedfordshire Council looks to transform the site.

Cllr Joanna Hewitt says that despite being released on April 16, only around 200 people have filled out the online consultation.

The mayor said: “That's not very much. What we really need is for people to be passionate about Sandye Place. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to tell Central Bedfordshire Council what you think.”

Since Sandye Place Academy closed in 2019, Central Bedfordshire Council says that it spends £100,000 per year on the security and maintenance of the site, with additional funds allocated to prevent the deterioration of the listed buildings.

Sandy Town Council wants to retain the green space for the community, as the site hosted the Sandy Carnival, Coronation celebrations and other ad-hoc events recently.

Central Bedfordshire Council has proposed the idea of building a new £19 million care home on the land to replace the current council-run Allison House residential home.

Cllr Hewitt said: “We think Alison House care home should be relocated to the brownfield area of the site. When we were doing the neighbourhood plan consultation, people said we already had a whole host of old school buildings and playground areas in that top left-hand corner. So a new care home could go there.

“There are no private bathroom facilities, so it's really tired, and it does need to be replaced.”

Campaigners say the mansion and grounds should benefit the community

A worry for the town council is the prospect of residential development on the plot.

The mayor explained: “One of the things that they're all very concerned about is that the whole site gets taken over for housing. That's what everyone is really concerned about.

“Central Bedfordshire Council own that land. It will ultimately be their decision, but we understand we've got to do as much to show them how important this site is to Sandy. It's historically the heart of Sandy, purely and simply by its location, the history of the family that owned it, and the hundreds of years it's been used for community activity for the town.”

The consultation is available online – and will close on July 8. The council would then expect to make a decision on December 2.