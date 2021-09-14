Isolated people in Bedford and Central Bedfordshire to be given digital training thanks to NHS funding boost

The Bedfordshire Rural Community Charity has been included in a £416,000 funding boost from NHS Charities Together.

As well as the rural charity, cash has also been awarded to South Central Ambulance Charity, the YMCA Milton Keynes ‘Shine Project’ and the British Red Cross.

The charities chosen within the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (BLMK CCG) were handpicked as projects that improve the health and wellbeing of vulnerable people.

The Bedfordshire Rural Community Charity will be providing digital skills training and electronic devices to isolated people across Bedford and Central Bedfordshire.

It's hoped this will improve their social wellbeing and ensure patients have equal access to digital health and social care services.