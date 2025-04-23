Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The community of Ickwell is preparing to hold its May Day celebrations – a special tradition that has been part of village life for over 450 years.

Everyone is invited to come along on Monday, May 5 to enjoy a procession, morris and maypole dancing, and more – and of course, to watch the crowning of the May Queen.

There will also be stalls to browse and a tea room for refreshments.

Lorraine Wood, Ickwell May Day committee secretary, said: "The Ickwell May Day Festival is a very special event that has been celebrated for more than 450 years.

Clockwise from top left: The incoming May Queen, Erin Sydney-Smith; the Old Scholars dance around the maypole; the procession; children with decorated hoops. Photos from last year's celebrations: Will Smith, Willow Photography.

"We’re one of the few places in the country to have a permanent fixed maypole and a huge amount of hard work goes in from the committee and supporters of the May Day – and all the children who dance to ensure that it goes ahead successfully each year.

"It’s a family-friendly event that celebrates the traditions of rural England. Come along for a wonderful afternoon on the bank holiday Monday and see a great display of dancing and enjoy a cream tea afterwards."

The incoming May Queen is Erin Sydney-Smith, an Ickwell villager who attends Henlow Academy. She also plays cricket for the village and is a keen footballer.

Erin will be crowned by the outgoing May Queen, Amelia-Rose Aris, while her attendants on the day will be Holly Wilkinson, who will be presenting the garland, and Eve Maudlin, who will be presenting the sceptre.

Youngsters dancing. Image: Will Smith, Willow Photography.

The procession from Northill to Ickwell starts off the event, and is led by Bedford and Letchworth Morris Men. They will leave Northill at 1.30pm followed by the May Queen, her entourage, and all the other dancers.

Lorraine said: "On arrival at Ickwell, the crowning ceremony takes place and the celebrations continue with folk and country dancing by the younger children, and maypole ribbon plaiting dances by the older children.

"More intricate patterns are woven round the pole by the more experienced dancers of the parish, known as the Old Scholars.

"The Old Scholars are almost without exception former pupils of the village schools and many of them have children and grandchildren who also perform on the day.

Outgoing May Queen, Amelia-Rose Aris. Image: Will Smith, Willow Photography.

"Those who stay to watch to the end of the dancing can also join in with a country dance at the end, too."

Across the road from the dancing in the arena, there will be a number of stalls to browse, some of which will be selling food and drink, while a tea room will be running from Ickwell Village Hall. The stalls and tea room will be open from the morning and into the afternoon.

It is recommended that visitors bring cash, as there’s limited card payment functionality on The Green.

There will be free parking available on the day, and seats in the arena cost just £2 for adults, and £1 for children.

Lorraine added: "We hope that the sun will shine and that you can join us for this special village event."

Click here to find out more about Ickwell May Day. You can also visit its Facebook page: @Ickwellmayday.

