On Thursday, June 2, a beacon will be lit in the town centre to mark the beginning of the festivities, supported by a patriotic choral performance to lift spirits high.

This will be followed by "Biggleswade's biggest ever street party" on Sunday, June 5, which promises plenty of food, drink and family-friendly entertainment throughout the day.

Mayor of Biggleswade, Cllr Grant Fage, told the Chronicle: "On Thursday evening of the Bank Holiday weekend, there will be acts performing in the town centre, including a patriotic choral performance, followed by the beacon lighting.

The Jubilee poster, and Biggleswade in bloom on a summer's day. Images: Biggleswade Town Council/Cllr Fage.

"On Sunday throughout the day, there will be fun for all the family in the town centre, including several musical acts, rides for children, and food and drink provided by local businesses.

"The town centre will be decorated with Union Flag bunting and red, white and blue floral displays.

"We're looking forward to inviting residents in to the town centre to join in with the festivities and celebrate such a special occasion for our country."

From 7.45pm on June 2, residents can watch acoustic acts take to the stage, before the beacon lighting and choral performance at 9.20pm.

The Town Council states: "With food and drink provided by local businesses, there's no better place to be on Thursday night!"

The United Kingdom has a long tradition of celebrating royal jubilees, weddings and coronations with the lighting of beacons, which will continue for the Platinum Jubilee.