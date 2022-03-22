Luton airline offers hope for P&O crew sacked last week

Luton-based Wizz Air is inviting former P & O crew whose sackings last week made headline news, to attend one of its upcoming open recruitment days .

Permanent roles are available at all four of Wizz Air UK’s bases in Luton, Gatwick, Doncaster Sheffield, and Cardiff. The airline is hosting a series of events across the UK throughout March and April, offering impacted employees the chance to learn more about Wizz Air and apply on the day for the airline’s cabin crew positions.

For these sessions, candidates are expected to arrive promptly at 9am, with an up-to-date CV, and be prepared for a full day of activities, including personal introductions, situational role play, team exercises and an individual interview. The next Luton event is on April 7 at the Courtyard by Marriott Luton Airport, Airport Way, Luton, LU2 9LF.

Jobs are on offer at the airline

Wizz Air welcomes applications from those with no previous experience to join its friendly, supportive, and multi-cultural team. Cabin crew members joining Wizz Air can expect a competitive salary at one of Europe’s fastest growing and greenest airlines, free industry-leading training, a salary during the initial training period, free uniform and crew meals, an unlimited number of employee tickets, free tickets and fantastic discounts for friends and family and a monthly roster schedule.

Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We can only imagine the worry that impacted P&O employees must be feeling right now.

"Regardless of experience, we encourage those looking for a new job to attend one of our upcoming recruitment events, to learn more about the exciting opportunities we have on offer. We are committed to offering our crews a clear career path and opportunities to develop, as well as roster patterns to allow for an improved work-life balance. With transferable skillsets, we are confident that P&O Ferries employees would be well positioned to join our team and look forward to welcoming new cabin crew to the growing Wizz Air family soon.”