Luton Airport adds an extra sparkle to couple's first holiday together

London Luton Airport (LLA) laid on a special surprise for an NHS worker and her boyfriend ahead of their first holiday as a couple, after meeting at a festival just two months ago.

Having booked their first holiday away together, Corrie McDonald, a 39-year old administrator for the NHS from Stockport, contacted the airport to ask if there was anything it could do to make her first holiday with new boyfriend Michael Graham, a 33 year-old drainage developer and drummer from St Neots in Cambridgeshire, extra special.

As an ode to where they first met, LLA provided the loved-up couple with an exclusive mini-festival experience minus the mud! Hosted in the departure lounge, Corrie and Michael were provided with their own festival area, complete with tent, camping gear and a picnic provided by The Smithfield pub and restaurant ahead of their flight to Malaga.

Corrie and Michael at Luton Airport