Mayor Councillor Grant Fage was honoured to read the Proclamation of Accession on Sunday, September 11, announcing the name of the nation's new monarch, King Charles III.

Meanwhile, he is encouraging the public to visit the Biggleswade Town Council offices to sign the Book of Condolence in memory Her Majesty, and attend a special service at St Andrew's Church on September 18.

The Mayor of Biggleswade told the Chronicle: "On Friday I signed the Book of Condolence at the town council offices. I wrote: 'For your tireless service to our nation, and unwavering love and care for our people, from all in Biggleswade, thank you'.

Mayor Councillor Grant Fage at the Proclamation of Accession ceremony. Right: The Biggleswade Town Council Book of Condolences. Image: Biggleswade Town Council.

"The Book of Condolence has been well received with many members of the public taking time to record their feelings and well wishes.”

The Proclamation of the Accession was read by the Mayor in the town centre at the Biggleswade War Memorial, with crowds gathering round for the momentous occasion.

Cllr Fage added: "There was a great turnout from members of the community, and a rapturous reception to the proclamation of the new King. A moment unlike which our town has experienced before - thank you to those who came to share in the historic moment.

The Biggleswade Town Council Book of Condolences. Image: Biggleswade Town Council.

"We have a service for remembrance at 6pm this Sunday - it will be an opportunity for the town to remember our Queen, paying tribute to her lifetime of service to our nation. The churches and residents of Biggleswade will come together to celebrate her reign."

Tributes in the Book of Condolence include: "Thank you for your years of dedicated service to our nation and becoming a shining example to us all. You are now reunited with your beloved husband. RIP Your Majesty." - Graham Albone.

"An amazing lady! Thank you for being an example to the British Nation. I salute you my Queen." - A. Dennis.

"An unrivaled example to all who try to emulate your public service. Your inspiration will always be with us. Thank you for your life of service to our nation." - Cllr Madeline Russell, Deputy Mayor.