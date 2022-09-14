Potton Show paid respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with Jubilee theme
The annual Potton Show was a great success and paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Despite the sad news of the monarch's passing, the Potton Show Committee decided to proceed with its event on September 10 in the church field.
Committee members wore black armbands and a minute's silence was held during the afternoon as a show of respect.
A spokesman said: "The Potton Show was inevitably tinged with sadness as the theme this year was the Jubilee, but the show continued with tributes to the Queen's reign featured in the classes of exhibits, including winning entries.
"Local people brought along a good selection of produce and there were also some fantastic cookery, arts and crafts entries.
"The show was well attended and ended with a prize-giving and an auction of produce, raising money for next year's event."
Winners:
Show Winner: Cup TE Housden Cup, Mrs Gail Smith
Vegetables: Asmer Seeds Limited, Mr Robert Leonard
Vegetables: Potton Show Top Tray, Colin Buxton Memorial Shield, Mr Ralph Dreyer
Vegetables (Novice): Cup Anne Kitchener, Mrs Eva Nichols
Fruit: Cup, Potton Timber Engineering, Ms Sally Wileman
Fruit: Shield (Best Apple), Sid Whitfield Memorial, Ms Sally Wileman
Flowers: Cup, A Boxall Esq, Mrs Gail Smith
Flowers: Salver (most Fuchsia points), Tom Messenger Memorial, Mrs Gail Smith
Flowers: Shield (Begonias), The Houghton Shield, Mrs Gail Smith
Flowers: Rose Bowl (most rose points), Sheila Wilson Rose Bowl, Mrs Gail Smith
Flowers: Dahlias, Voucher, Mrs Gail Smith
Flowers: Crysanths Voucher -
General: Cup (Painting & Drawing), Mrs Yates, Mrs Flo Pascoe
General: Cup (Handicrafts), The Committee, Ms Marcia Jackson
Wine: Cup, The Twinning Association, Ms Marcia Jackson
Cookery: The Ladies Club, Preserves, Ms Sally Wileman
Cookery: Messrs Jackson Trophy, Cookery - Mens Mr Barry Jefferd
Cookery: Lindsay Cake Slice, Best Sponge, Mr Michael Botteley
Cookery: Barbara Banks Award, Cookery - Ladies, Miss Amber Botteley
Cookery: Voucher, Cookery - Childrens, Miss Pippa Collins
Home Handicrafts: Cup, Migalle Cup, Mrs Louise Harland
Children's Home Handicrafts: Voucher -
Photographic: Cups, Potton Cons Charities, Nick Greenfield
Photographic: Dave Radford Memorial, Mr Brian Gilks
Childrens: Jubilee Cup, 12-16 Yrs, Jeremy Rhoden
Childrens: Junior Cup, 9-11 Yrs, Miss Caitlin Harland
Childrens: Junior Medal, 6-8 Yrs, Annie Gill
Childrens: Junior Medal, 3-5 Yrs, Miss Vivien Anderson
Childrens: Sunflower Shield, 3-16 Yrs, Mr Denys Rivett