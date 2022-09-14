Potton Show paid respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with Jubilee theme

Despite the sad news of the monarch's passing, the Potton Show Committee decided to proceed with its event on September 10 in the church field.

Committee members wore black armbands and a minute's silence was held during the afternoon as a show of respect.

Jubilee themed Victoria sandwich.

A spokesman said: "The Potton Show was inevitably tinged with sadness as the theme this year was the Jubilee, but the show continued with tributes to the Queen's reign featured in the classes of exhibits, including winning entries.

"Local people brought along a good selection of produce and there were also some fantastic cookery, arts and crafts entries.

"The show was well attended and ended with a prize-giving and an auction of produce, raising money for next year's event."

Winners:

Children's entries.

Show Winner: Cup TE Housden Cup, Mrs Gail Smith

Vegetables: Asmer Seeds Limited, Mr Robert Leonard

Vegetables: Potton Show Top Tray, Colin Buxton Memorial Shield, Mr Ralph Dreyer

Vegetables (Novice): Cup Anne Kitchener, Mrs Eva Nichols

Fruit: Cup, Potton Timber Engineering, Ms Sally Wileman

Fruit: Shield (Best Apple), Sid Whitfield Memorial, Ms Sally Wileman

Flowers: Cup, A Boxall Esq, Mrs Gail Smith

Flowers: Salver (most Fuchsia points), Tom Messenger Memorial, Mrs Gail Smith

Flowers: Shield (Begonias), The Houghton Shield, Mrs Gail Smith

Flowers: Rose Bowl (most rose points), Sheila Wilson Rose Bowl, Mrs Gail Smith

Flowers: Dahlias, Voucher, Mrs Gail Smith

Flowers: Crysanths Voucher -

General: Cup (Painting & Drawing), Mrs Yates, Mrs Flo Pascoe

General: Cup (Handicrafts), The Committee, Ms Marcia Jackson

Wine: Cup, The Twinning Association, Ms Marcia Jackson

Cookery: The Ladies Club, Preserves, Ms Sally Wileman

Cookery: Messrs Jackson Trophy, Cookery - Mens Mr Barry Jefferd

Cookery: Lindsay Cake Slice, Best Sponge, Mr Michael Botteley

Cookery: Barbara Banks Award, Cookery - Ladies, Miss Amber Botteley

Cookery: Voucher, Cookery - Childrens, Miss Pippa Collins

Home Handicrafts: Cup, Migalle Cup, Mrs Louise Harland

Children's Home Handicrafts: Voucher -

Photographic: Cups, Potton Cons Charities, Nick Greenfield

Photographic: Dave Radford Memorial, Mr Brian Gilks

Childrens: Jubilee Cup, 12-16 Yrs, Jeremy Rhoden

Childrens: Junior Cup, 9-11 Yrs, Miss Caitlin Harland

Childrens: Junior Medal, 6-8 Yrs, Annie Gill

Childrens: Junior Medal, 3-5 Yrs, Miss Vivien Anderson