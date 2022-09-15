Mayor of Sandy honoured to read Proclamation of Accession naming new King Charles III

On Sunday, September 11, at 2pm, members of the community from around Sandy and Beeston gathered at St Swithun’s Churchyard to hear the Proclamation of the Accession of King Charles III.

Standing next to the floral tributes to Elizabeth II, which had been laid at the parish church by residents, Reverend Huw Davies and the Mayor of Sandy, Cllr Martin Pettitt, welcomed the assembled residents and introduced the purpose of the Proclamation.

A Sandy Town Council spokesman said: "The Mayor spoke of the shared sadness of people around the world at the passing of the late sovereign. He then explained the centuries-old tradition of the Proclamation of the new monarch in communities around the nation.

Mayoress Mrs Jackie Pettitt, Deputy Mayor Cllr Joanna Hewitt, and Mayor Cllr Martin Pettitt. Image: Trevor Warrs.

"The ceremony formally announces to the people of the parish the accession which took place immediately upon the passing of the reigning monarch.

"In the modern age, the Proclamation is no longer the means by which people would first learn of their new monarch, however, it is now an occasion when the community can come together to reflect on this historic moment for our nation."

The Mayor was proud to read the Proclamation, which ended with the words: 'God save the King'.

The Mayor reads the Proclamation. Image: Trevor Warrs.

This was followed by the singing of the national anthem, and three cheers for His Majesty The King, before Cllr Pettitt thanked the members of St Swithun’s Church Choir, who led the singing of ‘God Save The King’.

The spokesman added: "In the churchyard, the Union flag was raised to full height during the Proclamation ceremony, and then returned to half-mast afterwards.

"In accordance with national protocol, Union flags elsewhere in the town which had flown at half-mast since The Queen’s death, were raised to their full height on Saturday morning, to mark the start of His Majesty’s reign, and then returned to half-mast on Sunday afternoon, where they will stay throughout the remainder of this period of national mourning.

"We would like to remind members of the public that a Book of Condolence remains available at the offices of the town council."

Deputy Mayor Cllr Joanna Hewitt, and Mayor Cllr Martin Pettitt, and Mayoress Mrs Jackie Pettitt. Image: Trevor Warrs.

Hours: Friday, September 16: 9am to 4pm, and Tuesday, September 20, 9am to 5pm.

Tributes in Sandy Town Council Book of Condolences:

‘Thank you for everything, you were a true inspiration to all.’ – Maureen

‘We will miss your smile, your constant presence, thank you for your service, Ma’am.’ – Julie

‘It is with hope that Queen Elizabeth’s earthly death and hopefully new life birthday – in heaven, happened on the feast of the birth of Mary Queen of Heaven… Two ladies who accepted their God given mission at an early age with great courage, humility and perseverance… You were a role model

to us all. Love and blessings.’ – Anon

‘Your Majesty, what a loss your passing is going to mean for the world. Your humbleness and courageous spirit were always an inspiration to us, most of all when you sat alone at your husband’s funeral. Your Majesty on that day most of the world longed to hold your hand. Thank you for everything. God bless. Rest in Peace.’ – Pat & Family

‘God rest in peace your majesty. A reign like no other, our anchor has slipped away. R.I.P your servant.’ – Pauline