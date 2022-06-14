Mayor's Community Awards recognises local heroes at Sandy's Jubilee celebrations

It had not been possible to present awards in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic, so mayor Cllr Martin Pettitt was able to use the opportunity to recognise some of those nominees who "stepped forward and went the extra mile to serve the community".

The community group award was presented to Madeline Phippen and the staff and volunteers at Sandy Library.

A town council spokesman said: "When the pandemic restrictions lifted enough to allow the library to open, Madeline would hand pick books for children to collect, finding out the children’s interests and ensuring they got books they would enjoy.

Samantha Johnson and the Mayor. Photo: Sandy Town Council.

"The staff made craft packs that kept children busy and were a godsend to parents. Staff always greeted the children with a smile."

The citizen award was given to three individuals this year.

The spokesman said: "Mrs Samantha Johnson is the landlady at the Queen’s Head Public House. During her time at the Queen’s Head, she has raised money for many charities.

"She serves discounted meals to elderly patrons once a week, providing them an opportunity for a nice meal and to socialise with friends.

Representatives from Sandy Library with the Mayor.

"At the beginning of lockdown, she donated snacks to residents at Stonecroft."

The second recipient, Mrs Jen Snitch, is a member of the Sandy Good Neighbours group and its Friendship Club.

The spokesman said: "As a volunteer of these groups, she has been a lifeline to local residents by driving them to appointments, collecting shopping and prescriptions, walking dogs and making befriending phone calls. She has also helped Laburnum Primary School with their garden. She is also a member of Sandy Flower Club and Sandy History Group."

A member of the Eve Appeal with the Mayor.

The third recipient, Mrs Patricia Whitaker, who was unable to attend the presentation, has been secretary/treasurer of the Sandy Historical Society for 25 years and has been part of the Sandy Good Neighbours group since it was formed.

Until the group closed a few years ago, she was a committee member of the Sandy Stroke Club.

The mayor also presented a cheque for The Eve Appeal, a gynaecological cancer charity, which is one of two beneficiaries of the Mayor's Charity Fund for 2021-22.