On Thursday, June 2, The Benefice Choir of Cople, Moggerhanger and Willington was invited to entertain crowds, while a special beacon was lit in solidarity with members of 54 Commonwealth countries to mark the occasion.

Visitors enjoyed a barbecue, face painting, bouncy castle and dance music, bringing flags and torches ready for the ceremony.

Shirley Jones, director of the Benefice Choir, said: "The Beacon at Moggerhanger Park was lit by Lord Erroll. As Hereditary Lord High Constable of Scotland, he was best placed to make sure that our Beacon blazed across the sky. At the same time, beacons across the UK and Commonwealth were being lit.

'At the end of a wonderful day, Moggerhanger Park House was lit up in red, white and blue'. Photo: Shirley Jones.

"As the sun went down, and it got chilly, so we stocked up with sausages from the barbecue, and set our drinks on the tables. It's thirsty work lighting beacons, even when you are only watching."

The members of The Benefice Choir of Cople, Moggerhanger and Willington were proud to sing a special song after the beacon-lighting.

Shirley added: "At the end of a wonderful day, Moggerhanger Park House was lit up in red, white and blue, a fitting back-drop for the National Anthem. If it’s good enough for Buckingham Palace, we can do it as well.

The Beacon at Moggerhanger Park was lit by Lord Erroll. Photo: Shirley Jones.

"The children joined in with the National Anthem, as they had learnt it at school. For them the future awaits. Will they see another Platinum Jubilee? Perhaps not, but hopefully they will tell their grandchildren what happened on this magical night."

'The children joined in with the National Anthem, as they had learnt it at school'. Photo: Shirley Jones.