Mother and daughter-in-law celebrate Slimming World success together

A Potton Slimming World consultant is celebrating the approach of her group's one year anniversary - and the success of her mother-in-law.

Amber Ingrey, from Guilden Morden, launched her sessions last May, wearing a special poppy dress on the first day in memory of her father, Ash Bourne.

Now she is reflecting on nearly one year of slimming success, including that of her relative Janet Wright, 67, who initially came along to lend a hand but ended up losing over three stone.

Janet before and after her weight loss.

Janet told the Chronicle: "I just went along to give Amber a bit of support with the plan to lose a few pounds. I'd put on extra weight over Covid - I couldn't do much exercise or go to the gym - so it sort of crept up. But I have done much better than I thought - I was awarded the certificate for losing three-and-a-half stone."

Amber said: "In my first year as a consultant, I have seen eight of my lovely members reach ‘Target’ – their dream weight that they set when they first joined. It’s the ultimate goal for us all and I’m so proud of them.

"I even have one lady who is a Diamond Target Member because she has maintained her target weight for one whole year and I have another lady that will be celebrating their first anniversary at the end of April."

Amber explained: "Our Free Foods mean that members are basing their diet on low energy dense foods, like fruit and veg, and foods that are most filling like lean meat, fish, eggs, pasta and potatoes, which means that they can actually eat a larger amount of food and feel more satisfied while losing weight.

Amber is looking forward to welcoming new members

"The numbers speak for themselves. In the first six weeks of 2022 my members lost an incredible 280lbs – that’s 20 stone!"

There is also 'Image Therapy' which helps every member discover more about themselves as a 'slimmer', identifying their "own pitfalls and danger zones".

Meanwhile, Janet is now on target to lose four stone, as having started the group at 14 stone, nine-and-a-half pounds (May 2021), she was down to 11stone 2lbs in March.

From April 7, Amber's Slimming World group will meet every Thursday at Potton Middle School, Mill Lane, at 5pm and 6.30pm.