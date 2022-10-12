Moving service in Potton commemorates Baby Loss Awareness Week

A "beautiful service" named Little Stars took place in St Mary’s Church, on Sunday (October 9) for anyone who had previously lost a child, either at birth or at a later time.

The tribute was conducted by the Rector Alex Wheatley, who led an evening of quiet contemplation, prayer, readings, and music, both live from two groups of local musicians and via recorded tracks.

A St Mary's Church spokesman said: "The tribute was to help any of the parents of a child who did not survive to understand that they are not alone and that there is help available.

St Mary's Church commemorates Baby Loss Awareness Week. Image: St Mary's Church.

"Often, help can be given by others who have also sadly lost a child as well. Help groups are often formed locally or nationally with this very thought in mind, to help relieve the sadness of baby or child loss."

Baby Loss Awareness Week (October 9 to 15) is a national event which takes place annually, while it has been organised locally for several years by Paula Evetts and Fiona Kennedy.

On Sunday, representatives of two national help organisations, PETALS and The Lewis Foundation, were present to give advice if needed.

The spokesman added: "For the first time this year, St Mary’s Church tower was illuminated with a beautiful projected display provided by Potton resident, Ram Malocca, who gave his time to the evening voluntarily.