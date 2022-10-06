Setback for Land East of Biggleswade after companies backing development go into receivership

A flagship housing, commercial and leisure development east of Biggleswade has suffered another setback, after the companies backing it went into receivership.

Outline permission was granted for up to 1,500 homes on the 263-acre site, while a separate approval changed the access to the land against the recommendation of planning officers.

Applicant UK Regeneration Limited asked for a reduction in developer contributions subsequently, causing the project to stall and providing the first indication of finance-related issues.

Aerial view of Biggleswade

The project was a significant part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s adopted Local Plan.

Its proposals include the housing and commercial development, 12.5 acres for a primary school, ten acres of other leisure and community facilities, and 150 acres of open space, allotments and a country park.

The second application, with alternative access arrangements, returned to CBC’s development management committee in August, recommended for refusal again.

Instead the proposals were deferred to enable further talks to take place between the various parties and planning officers.

In a social media post, Independent Biggleswade South councillor Hayley Whitaker described it as news “that will come as no surprise to many”.

“The developer was given one last chance to negotiate a Section 106 (legal) agreement with CBC to get planning approval,” she explained.

“This sets out the contributions the applicant has to pay to make any development acceptable to the local community.

“Previously UK Regeneration Limited tried to backtrack on more than £11m in these payments towards new schools, roads and affordable housing.

“Signs that things were going wrong at UK Regeneration Limited have been emerging for many months.

“The Red Lion and New Inn pubs were put up for sale after previously being bought by The Grand Biggleswade Expo Corporation Limited, owned by the same director as UK Regeneration.

“The UK Regeneration chief executive officer Jackie Sadek resigned around the same time.

“Now the financial backers, who effectively provided mortgages for the land, have applied to appoint receivers for West Sunderland Farm Company Limited and Regeneration (UK) Limited, the two companies which own the land for this development,” said councillor Whitaker.

“Receivers were formally appointed on September 17th for both firms.”

Having spoken to CBC officers, she added that they seemed unaware of the situation before saying: “In light of this news, we’re currently looking to establish who’s in control of the application and we’re seeking legal advice on this.”

As the site was granted permission previously and is in the CBC Local Plan and Biggleswade Neighbourhood Plan, the principle of development has been established there, according to councillor Whitaker.

“This makes it difficult to oppose any future proposals for the land, although there are likely to be significant delays for now.”

UK Regeneration Limited wanted to explore how CBC did calculations for healthcare, sustainable transport and leisure facilities, while seeking an £11.5m reduction in contributions towards new schools for Biggleswade.

Councillors were told in August that “officers have made multiple attempts to engage with the applicant’s representatives, with no substantive response” since an earlier meeting.