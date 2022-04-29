Musician from Sandy's new single encourages honesty about mental health

Singer Ollie Bond has penned Slipping Away, which he recorded in Abbey Road studios, London, and released this month.

With its soft piano accompaniment, Ollie hopes fans will find comfort in the song and be encouraged to share their feelings.

Ollie told the Chronicle: "Slipping Away is a song about the hesitancy in current society about opening up about mental illness.

Ollie Bond

"It takes the position of someone in a long term relationship worrying about pushing their partner away by opening up about their health, and in the process letting their thoughts run wild and worrying that the relationship is over.

"This is definitely the song that means the most to me, and it made it even more special for it to be mastered at Abbey Road Studios."

Ollie had a busy 2020-21 when he released a string of singles, receiving praise from various music blogs including Thank Folk For That, BBC Introducing, and Mahogany Sessions.

2022 is no different, and after moving to Edinburgh, the singer is pleased to have already released his fist single.

Talking about his background and busy career, Ollie added: "I grew up on a musical diet of The Beatles and Buddy Holly, and picked up the guitar at age 10, before moving to Coventry three years ago to study Medicine at the University of Warwick.

"I then moved to Edinburgh to work as a junior doctor, whilst also continuing my musical career."