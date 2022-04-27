Biggleswade Day Centre could close and relocate as council launches consultation

The council is proposing to move the service to community space at Sorrel Gardens, a new independent living scheme on Sorrel Way.

It is now seeking residents' thoughts about the move, which can be given via an online questionnaire, email or letter.

CBC states: "The council believes it can offer better opportunities to Biggleswade Older Persons Day Centre customers and is therefore consulting on the future of the day centre.

"The preferred option at this time is to relocate the current service to community space at Sorrel Gardens.

"The council would then propose to close Biggleswade Day Centre."

Before the consultation, five options were considered by the council, including refurbishing its current base, moving customers to other CBC day centres, commissioning a new provider, 'doing nothing', and relocating to Sorrel Gardens.

However, it was considered that Sorrel Gardens was the best choice in terms of improved service quality, minimal disruption, value for money, and meeting key principles.

CBC states: "It would enable existing customers to access more modern facilities and a comfortable environment designed to dementia-friendly standards whilst still meeting their care needs.

"Facilities would be integrated within the independent living community therefore encouraging growth of friendship networks and preventing isolation."

It also noted that the "whole customer group" would be able to stay together, and hopes they would be supported by the same staff as now.

An experienced transitions team would also support customers.

The council added: "[It] would mean the building running costs, such as repairs, maintenance and utilities would be reduced.

"By co-locating both the independent living scheme and the day centre, it is anticipated that both services can run more efficiently and effectively."

It was felt that overall Sorrel Gardens would offer an improved setting and increase social interaction.

Visit the CBC website for more information and to complete the questionnaire.

You can also email [email protected] or post your thoughts to: REEPOST RSJS GBBZ SRZT (you do not need a stamp), MANOP Team, Biggleswade Day Centre Consultation, Central Bedfordshire Council, Priory House, Monks Walk Chicksands, Shefford SG17 5TQ.

For those who are most directly affected by the proposal, meetings will be organised.