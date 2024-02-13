New photos show progress of Bermuda Falls adventure golf course in Henlow - with an opening date set to be revealed soon

If you’re ‘putt-y’ about crazy golf, you’re in luck – because the new course in Henlow is set to open ‘within weeks’.

Perfect Aquatics is venturing into new waters as it prepares to open the doors to the Bermuda Falls adventure golf course – thanks to a £259,000 funding package.

And it the opening date could be revealed as soon as this weekend, with the managing director saying it’s just “weeks, not months” away.

These new photographs – taken today – show the course, which features 18 themed holes including a pyramid and crashed plane, taking shape.

Pete Wootton, managing director, said: “It's a journey into a fantastical realm where creativity and joy intersect. Bermuda Falls is designed to captivate and challenge, offering a unique blend of whimsical themes and innovative obstacles.

"Our aim is to redefine the adventure golf experience, creating a space where families, friends, and enthusiasts alike can come together for a truly memorable and entertaining adventure. We can't wait to share the magic with everyone and witness the joy that Bermuda Falls brings to our community!'”

Perfect Aquatics is waiting for final confirmation from builders on site for an ultimate date of handover – and will then complete a trial run to test the course.

But it promises that golfers won’t be in ‘fore’ a long wait.

