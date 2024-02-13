News you can trust since 1891
Perfect Aquatics is navigating new waters and venturing into a golfing scheme, after securing a £259,000 funding packagePerfect Aquatics is navigating new waters and venturing into a golfing scheme, after securing a £259,000 funding package
New photos show progress of Bermuda Falls adventure golf course in Henlow - with an opening date set to be revealed soon

“We’re talking weeks, not months”, says managing director
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 13th Feb 2024, 15:52 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 15:56 GMT

If you’re ‘putt-y’ about crazy golf, you’re in luck – because the new course in Henlow is set to open ‘within weeks’.

Perfect Aquatics is venturing into new waters as it prepares to open the doors to the Bermuda Falls adventure golf course – thanks to a £259,000 funding package.

And it the opening date could be revealed as soon as this weekend, with the managing director saying it’s just “weeks, not months” away.

These new photographs – taken today – show the course, which features 18 themed holes including a pyramid and crashed plane, taking shape.

Pete Wootton, managing director, said: “It's a journey into a fantastical realm where creativity and joy intersect. Bermuda Falls is designed to captivate and challenge, offering a unique blend of whimsical themes and innovative obstacles.

"Our aim is to redefine the adventure golf experience, creating a space where families, friends, and enthusiasts alike can come together for a truly memorable and entertaining adventure. We can't wait to share the magic with everyone and witness the joy that Bermuda Falls brings to our community!'”

Perfect Aquatics is waiting for final confirmation from builders on site for an ultimate date of handover – and will then complete a trial run to test the course.

But it promises that golfers won’t be in ‘fore’ a long wait.

The Bermuda Falls adventure golf course in Henlow is taking shape - just waiting for the water.

The Bermuda Falls adventure golf course in Henlow is taking shape - just waiting for the water.

Mayday, Mayday - there's more to this downed plane than meets the eye...

Mayday, Mayday - there's more to this downed plane than meets the eye...

Watching to see if you get a birdie... or even a hole in one.

Watching to see if you get a birdie... or even a hole in one.

The course features 18 challenging holes - including this pyramid.

The course features 18 challenging holes - including this pyramid.

