New proprietors announced for tearooms near Biggleswade
Crème Brew Lait announced in a social media post that they were the new proprietors of Southill Tearoom and Village Stores, in the village of Southill.
They plan to open in the second week of June, with an exact date to be announced.
The tearoom is expected to serve hot and cold drinks, breakfast rolls, lunches including rolls and paninis, homemade quiche and soup, baked potatoes and salads.
Its menu also includes sausage rolls, cake, cream teas and afternoon teas, plus alongside the tearooms there will be a small shop.
Dogs will be welcome in the tearooms garden providing they are kept on a lead.
Bookings will open soon for afternoon teas, while takeaway services will be available.
The tearoom was featured on the Chronicle’s website in June 2024 when it went on sale alongside a Grade-II listed three-bedroom cottage.
