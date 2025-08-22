Petition after cars smash into Shefford home twice in three years

A woman whose house has twice been hit by a car is pleading for the council to take action before it happens again.

Sharon Neall's home in Bedford Road, has already been hit twice – the first time when a car crashed into her property in March 2022 and again in February this year.

And she claims there was another near miss, just a fortnight ago, when a van came close to colliding with both her home and a group of schoolchildren.

Now, she has started a petition calling on Central Bedfordshire Council to take urgent action.

Her petition states: “I have experienced firsthand the devastation and distress caused by two serious vehicle collisions at the front of my property.

“In March 2022, a patient ambulance slammed into my home because its brakes failed. Despite the shock of that incident, I never imagined it could happen again.

"But in February 2025, an elderly driver, perhaps confused, accidentally hit the accelerator rather than the brakes and crashed through my home, leaving it structurally damaged and uninhabitable.”

The petition is being backed by MP Alistair Strathern, whose constituency covers parts of Central Beds. He says something needs to be done to alleviate the dangers of oncoming traffic and protect Ms Neall’s property which has been’ struck not once but twice in the space of a few years’.

Both Ms Neall and Mr Strathern have written to Central Bedfordshire Council to request the installation of bollards to protect Ms Neall and her property from future incidents, but claim nothing has been done.

The petition, which is urging CBC to look again at the issue, has received nearly 500 signatures in its first few days.

Ms Neall said: “The stress and inconvenience to myself has been enormous. My home, which was once safe and secure, has become a place of anxiety.

“Each incident not only impacted my life, but highlighted the urgent need for preventative measures.

“Given the proximity of a public footpath that's frequently used by children and families, it's not just about my family’s safety but preventing potential harm to others.”

Mr Strathern said: “It goes without saying that no family should have to live with the fear that a car might crash into their home

“I have written to Central Bedfordshire Council to urge them to look again at this decision, and I’ll keep working alongside residents to push for common-sense safety measures.

“Even modest interventions like bollards could make a real difference in preventing accidents and protecting Sharon’s home.”

A spokesperson at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We appreciate the concerns raised through the petition organisers. Once the e-petition has closed it will be referred to our Traffic Management Meeting where it will be considered and responded to."

