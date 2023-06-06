News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
Petition calling for HGV ban in towns and villages near Biggleswade set to go before council

Central Beds Council will consider the petition tomorrow
By Lynn Hughes
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 15:09 BST
residents are concerned about HGV's travelling through town centres such as Potton - Google Mapsresidents are concerned about HGV's travelling through town centres such as Potton - Google Maps
residents are concerned about HGV's travelling through town centres such as Potton - Google Maps

More than 1,000 people are calling for action to ban HGVs from using the main roads through Potton, Sandy and Biggleswade.

The petition, launched in March, states: "We the undersigned request and require Central Bedfordshire Council bring about a ban to HGVs passing through Sandy, Potton and Wrestlingworth on the B1047 and through Biggleswade and Potton on the B1040. We understand any such provision would not be able to apply to any vehicle delivering to the area in question and/or driving to/from a base/office in the area in question. Such provisions would also be used to ban such vehicles, which do not have business there, from passing through the villages of Everton, Dunton, Eyeworth and Sutton."

The petition did not look to prevent HGV drivers from delivering in the area or who were travelling to/from their base – instead the focus was on the companies who have not taken the appropriate steps to ensure properly-planned routes that avoid small villages and towns.

The petition, launched following concerns about the huge vehicles posing safety risks on smaller streets and leaving residents in "very frightening" situations, also sought for similar bans to be extended to the villages of Everton, Wrestlingworth, Eyeworth, Sutton and Dunton.

Independent councillor, and now CBC leader after the May local elections Adam Zerny said: "A change like this would bring a huge benefit to residents of King Street in Potton which really feel the pressure of the present large volumes of HGVs."

Cllr Tracey Wye said: “Reducing the number of HGVs cutting through our towns and villages will be a very positive step. Not only will we cut emissions, noise pollution and the vibrations caused to buildings, it will make our extremely narrow pavements safer to walk or use mobility scooters.”

You can still see the petition here.

If more than 100 people have signed it then CBC had to consider it formally, at a committee meeting. A total of 977 people signed the petition online with hundreds more signing a hard copy which was passed around the area.

On June 7, CBC will rule on it as a public meeting at Priory House, Chicksands.

