Petition calling for HGV ban in towns and villages near Biggleswade set to go before council

More than 1,000 people are calling for action to ban HGVs from using the main roads through Potton, Sandy and Biggleswade.

The petition, launched in March, states: "We the undersigned request and require Central Bedfordshire Council bring about a ban to HGVs passing through Sandy, Potton and Wrestlingworth on the B1047 and through Biggleswade and Potton on the B1040. We understand any such provision would not be able to apply to any vehicle delivering to the area in question and/or driving to/from a base/office in the area in question. Such provisions would also be used to ban such vehicles, which do not have business there, from passing through the villages of Everton, Dunton, Eyeworth and Sutton."

The petition did not look to prevent HGV drivers from delivering in the area or who were travelling to/from their base – instead the focus was on the companies who have not taken the appropriate steps to ensure properly-planned routes that avoid small villages and towns.

The petition, launched following concerns about the huge vehicles posing safety risks on smaller streets and leaving residents in "very frightening" situations, also sought for similar bans to be extended to the villages of Everton, Wrestlingworth, Eyeworth, Sutton and Dunton.

Independent councillor, and now CBC leader after the May local elections Adam Zerny said: "A change like this would bring a huge benefit to residents of King Street in Potton which really feel the pressure of the present large volumes of HGVs."

Cllr Tracey Wye said: “Reducing the number of HGVs cutting through our towns and villages will be a very positive step. Not only will we cut emissions, noise pollution and the vibrations caused to buildings, it will make our extremely narrow pavements safer to walk or use mobility scooters.”

If more than 100 people have signed it then CBC had to consider it formally, at a committee meeting. A total of 977 people signed the petition online with hundreds more signing a hard copy which was passed around the area.