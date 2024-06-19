Residents gathered to watch a colourful, fairytale-themed parade march through the streets, while the blue skies held out for an afternoon of entertainment from Shefford Majorettes, Steve Kaos, and Aisle O'Var Academy of Arms.

Party on Potton and Sandy Good Neighbours ensured visitors were fed and watered, and families could browse a variety of stalls.

Hayley Stewart, chairman of the carnival committee, said: "Despite the weather in the morning, we had a fantastic day and it dried up just in time for parade to muster. Steve Kaos joined us with his bubble bike, along with a wonderful turn out of walking floats."

The parade winners were Laburnum Primary (Juniors) and Aisle O'Var Backsworders (Seniors), while the Pride of Procession was won by Maple Tree Primary.

The judges for 2024 were the Mayor of Sandy, Councillor Joanna Hewitt, Central Bedfordshire Councillor for Sandy ward, Sue Bell, and Mark Cope from Sandy Music Festival Committee. They were joined by the Carnival Stars, Harry Campbell and Lilleejana Robinson, who presented the prizes once the parade reached the grounds of Sandye Place.

Hayley concluded: "I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended or took part in the field events and parade; your support is greatly appreciated.

"It was a bittersweet moment seeing so many enjoying the afternoon, knowing it's possibly the last time that the carnival will take place in it's home of the last three decades.

"To everyone who donated raffle prizes or sponsored un in another way, thank you, and I hope your support will carry us forward in whatever form carnival takes going forward.

"A special thank you must go to Simon Ford and his volunteers who stepped in last minute to help us with traffic control and to Sandy Town Council for their support in clearing the site for us.

"Finally, I need to give a massive thank you to my committee. They are the most amazing team of dedicated and hard working volunteers I have ever had the pleasure of working with.

"Going into my 25th year with Sandy Carnival Committee, I hope we can continue to bring a great day of fun and entertainment to the people of Sandy."

Chasing rainbows The sun had got his hat on for Sandy Carnival. Image: Neil Darlow.

Once upon a time Maple Tree Primary School: You could spot everyone from Little Red Riding Hood to fiery dragons at the carnival! Image: Neil Darlow.