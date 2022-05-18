The banners, showing the Platinum Jubilee emblem on a Union Flag background, were installed at the start of May to accompany the announcement of Sandy Town Council’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The communities of Sandy, Beeston and the surrounding area are also invited to a free outdoor music event on Thursday, June 2, between 2pm-10pm in the grounds of Sandye Place, in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A Sandy Town Council spokeswoman said: "As well as a variety of live music performances, the event programme will include the presentation of the Mayor of Sandy’s Community Awards and the lighting of a beacon, to form part of a beacon chain across the UK and Commonwealth on 2nd June. Away from the stage, there will also be family activities and local information stands.

The new banner and the Queen during a visit to Priory View, Dunstable, in 2017.

"There will be separate spaces for standing or dancing by the stage and for sitting to enjoy the music with a picnic.

"Visitors can also enjoy a street food market including hot food stalls and bars, or they are welcome to bring their own food and drinks."

The main event space is on large open playing fields, so guests are advised to wear suitable footwear and bring camping chairs and blankets.

When the beacon is lit at the end of the concert, the site will be dark, so it is also advisable to bring a torch.

Dogs will not be allowed into the site and there will be no vehicle access or parking on the site.

Visitors can use the free town centre car park or other facilities, such as the paid car parks at the train station.

Check the Facebook page for regular updates about the event, including the line-up announcements.

The Queen actually ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952, but as this is also the anniversary of the death of her father, King George VI, she has never wanted to celebrate it.

Instead, Her Majesty has preferred to mark important milestones in June.