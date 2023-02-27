Police investigate reports of stones thrown at passers-by from shop roof in Biggleswade town centre

The incident of stone throwing occurred in Biggleswade town centre

Reports of anti-social behaviour in Market Square, Biggleswade, have prompted an increased police presence in the area.

The incidents are believed to have occurred around 3.20pm on February 16, with claims people were throwing stones or similar objects at passers-by from the roof of the Poundland store.

The reports were brought to the attention of a meeting of Biggleswade Town Council meeting amid complaints of stones and debris being thrown at motorists along Hitchin Road in Arlesey, which occurred at around the same time, read full story here.

Those incidents also prompted increased police patrols with officers warning of the dangers to drivers and passengers and that action would taken against offenders.

A police spokesman said: “We received reports of anti-social behaviour in Market Square, Biggleswade, on February 16 at around 3.20pm. Officers attended and carried out high visibility patrols in the area.