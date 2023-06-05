News you can trust since 1891
Potton residents march for action over new housing estate access road

A petition was handed to the new leader of Central Beds Council
By Lynn Hughes
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 16:55 BST
Protestors against the plans gathered last weekProtestors against the plans gathered last week
Protestors against the plans gathered last week

A protest march has been held over controversial plans for an access road for a new housing development.

During the protest against plans for an access route to a new housing development south of The Paddocks and Sutton Mill Road in Potton, a 200-name petition was handed to new leader of Central Bedfordshire Council Adam Zerny.

The development of 97 houses was opposed by Central Beds Council, local ward members and Potton Town Council and hundreds of members of the community.

Angry residents claimed a much-loved community garden would be "destroyed" by the plans – but the Tilia Homes scheme was granted planning permission on appeal with new plans re-submitted for an access route.

Potton resident Nicki Coughtre said: “Developers have re-submitted their access route plans, and intend to bring their heavy plant machinery through a residential road, The Paddocks.

“A lot of home-run businesses will be affected by the traffic and noise, and they are going to knock down houses for access in an area where a lot of children play.

Local councillor Tracy Wye said: “It was a beautiful day to March For Nature – Potton residents were out in force to protest against a new housing estate set to be built on nationally rare acid grassland, in a location only accessible by radically changing existing roads which will negatively impact hugely on those who live there.

“A petition to ask Central Beds Council to refuse changes to The Paddocks, The Ridgeway and Sutton Mill Road was presented to Cllr Adam Zerny.”

Gareth Jacob, Regional Managing Director for Tilia Homes Eastern, said: “Working closely with the County Highway Authority and Bedfordshire Council, as part of the approved details of the planning application for the 97 homes in Potton, it was envisaged that safe access to the development will be ensured by the removal of two existing dwellings on The Paddocks and has been approved by the proper authorities.

“A further nine affordable homes have been committed to meet the demand for much-needed private and affordable homes in the area.

“Works are due to commence from Summer 2023 and, as a responsible and safety-conscious homebuilder, we continue to work hard to ensure all disruptions and inconvenience is kept to a minimum for the residents of Potton.”

