Potton's talented Shannon Express Barbershop Chorus will perform at Hitchin Festival

The Shannon Express Barbershop Chorus will be singing at Christchurch, next to the car park, on July 22 at 7.30pm.

A choir spokesman said: "We'd love you to turn up and fill our seats - the group has been practising hard."

The choir was founded by Ian Russell over 40 years ago and its members enjoy performing at concerts and meeting other UK singers an annual conventions.

The Shannon Express Barbershop Chorus in concert. Image: Shannon Express Barbershop Chorus.

Explaining who can join, the spokesman added: "The group is for men who can hold a tune. Most people join after a singing course and audition by singing their own part reasonably accurately in a small group of the other parts.

"We have a sister chorus for women, called Phoenix, who meet on Tuesdays."

In the past, Shannon Express has won gold medals at competitions in the USA.

Tickets are available online for £6: https://www.hitchinfestival.co.uk/whatson