Community grant funding worth £150,000 is set to benefit facilities and green spaces across Central Bedfordshire, including several projects in Biggleswade.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among those set to get a cash boost is Campton and Chicksands Parish Council, which received £12,878.39 to purchase 2.2 acres of land to create a community wildlife area featuring trees, benches and open green space.

Meanwhile, the Bloomin Well community interest company has received £8,500 in funding for an accessible wildlife and flower memory garden, as well as the installation of solar panels at Clophill Community Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both of these projects have received money from Rural Economic Prosperity Funding.

Central Bedfordshire Council has allocated community grant funding to a host of projects across Biggleswade

Potton Hall for All charitable incorporated organisation has received £5,061.08 towards the landscaping of the surrounding area and car park, through improving flower beds and planting trees.

Other projects receiving funding in the Biggleswade area are the Parochial Church Council of St Mary the Virgin in Stotfold, which has received £4,920 to redecorate the church hall, and The Stanford Playing Association, which has been allocated £4,999 towards the provision of a new mower for the Stanford Playing Field.

Sandy Town Council has been allocated £25,000 for improvements to the Sunderland Road Skate Park, while Stotfold Town Council has received £4,075.92 for the provision of two drinking water fountains in Arlesey Road Sports Ground and The Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All these projects have received money from UK Shared Prosperity Funding.

Executive member for sustainability and climate resilience planning at Central Bedfordshire Council, and chair of the Local Partnership Group Tracey Wye said: “We are delighted that we have been able to offer these grants to such a wide range of community projects for which funding is vital and makes such a difference.

“We received an impressive 37 applications, each reflecting the dedication and commitment of our local organisations.

“Following a thorough assessment process, 12 projects were selected to share the £150,000 budget allocated for 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We greatly appreciate the effort behind every bid, but funding is limited. The successful projects stood out for their potential to deliver meaningful benefits and are expected to make a lasting impact on the health and well-being of our communities.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.