£15k more work is needed on Biggleswade's historical Drove Road Chapel

Works begin at Drove Road Chapel. Images: Biggleswade Town Council.

Extra work costing more than £15,000 is required to continue with a three-year restoration project of the historic Drove Road Chapel in Biggleswade.

Contractors completed a survey before the renovation scheme started to understand the scope of improvements required, according to a report to the town council.

As the survey had to be completed from the ground floor, the contractors have discovered extra jobs are required higher up the building, said the report.

“The completion of these extra high level tasks incurs an overall added cost of £17,050, which is reduced to £15,050 through a ward councillor grant.

“Given the significant cost of scaffolding and the importance of continuity with respect to construction workers, council officers worked with the contractor to incorporate these additional aspects into phase one.”

This stage was due to be completed by the end of February, explained the report. For safety reasons, access to and around the 19th Century listed chapel building is restricted for the duration of the work.

Town clerk Peter Tarrant told a council meeting: “When we considered the work associated with this it was extremely difficult without scaffolding to get to the top of the chapel because it’s quite a significant height.

“After the top of the building was inspected, there were some extra aspects which weren’t identified in the initial scoping exercise, such as repointing and stonemasonry work,” he said.

“That was agreed to be done while the scaffolding was up. This means some of the work which doesn’t rely on scaffolding needs to be pushed into year two and year three.

“There are extra costs associated with the overall programme of just over £15,000 when you take into account the Central Bedfordshire Council ward councillor’s grant, which (CBC and town councillor) Ian Bond has kindly provided.

“As it’s an old listed building, you find things which weren’t originally identified and emerge through this project.

“We commissioned a project manager who receives delegated authority to proceed with this, subject to the constraints put in place.”

Noting “the overall project will still cost £15,000 more”, town councillor Rob Pullinger asked: “Is it intended the budget for year two or year three increases by £15,000?

“Is it expected the project manager will manage within each year’s budget, not the two years combined, as we manage it on a year-by-year basis?

“If we’re delegating authority in this way, it will be helpful for the town council to receive a report on a regular basis.”

Mr Tarrant replied: “You’ll receive regular status reports linked with this and we’ll manage any associated risks. I hope the old building doesn’t show us any more unfortunate elements to be done.”

The council unanimously agreed to receive regular written reports from the external project manager to its internal manager for consideration by town councillors.

