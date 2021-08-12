Reconnect with the community with Sandy sunflower trail and fun day

Reconnect with the community – and nature – with two special events being held in Sandy this summer.

Emma Foxley, founder of Let’s Get Going CIC, is organising a sunflower quiz trail and community day.

Families are being invited to hunt for handmade sunflowers on the trail around the town and take part in a free fun quiz as they explore.

Some of the handmade sunflowers

And the winner of the quiz will be announced at a community fun day on August 22.

Let’s Get Going CIC is no stranger to organising community events – in April it organised the Easter Bunny Trail with Sandy Town Council and the Sandy Centre Group, which was enjoyed by more than 60 families.

Emma said: “I’m trying to do an event every season. At the moment we have the sunflower trail around the town centre.

“The business community has been really great, they’re just fantastic.

“Let’s Get Going is all about feeling good through moving your body, nature, having fun and creating things.

“The process of making can be so beneficial to everyone and moving your body can help so much not just with physical health but with mental health.”

She added: “The fun day is going to be a mixture. We want to have something for everyone with games and things for people to try.

“I’m so excited.”

The fun day, which has been supported by a grant from Sandy Town Council, will combine fundraising stalls from the Scouts, Brownies and Guides with ‘have a go’ sessions from local activity groups like Strong Girl Fitness, Sandy Cricket Club and the Nordic Walking Group.

There will also be fun sessions from the Biggleswade and Sandy Lions including skittles, tombolas and Sandy by the Sea.

Walking for Health, yoga practitioners, Sound Bath and the local Permaculture Guild will also be joining the event.

And when you need a bite to eat, refreshments will include vegan cakes from Shelley’s Bakes and burgers cooked up by the Scouts.

There will be an information board offering news and contact details of other local providers so people can find out more.

The quiz questions are available from Sandy Town Council, Pecoros restaurant, or online at www.letsgetgoingcic.com.

The deadline for answers to be submitted is August 21.

The fun day on August 22 will run from 11am to 4pm at the Bedford Road Recreation Ground in Sandy.