Royal beacon in Clifton ready to light up for King Charles' coronation celebrations

A village that knows how to party is gearing up for the coronation celebrations with a revamped beacon.

Volunteers in Clifton village built a beacon to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year in a four-day celebration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was then dismantled, but local Wayne Morgan, who owns Adept Fabrications, offered to revamp the beacon in time for the King’s coronation next month.

The Clifton beacon

It was erected outside The Admiral pub in the village on Saturday, with a revamped cage for the torch lighting, and a collar with King Charles III stamped on it.

The beacon will be lit on Friday, May 5 during an event on the Green from 7.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s not the first time Wayne, who has lived in the village for 50 years, has helped out. He designed and built the holder for the annual Christmas tree.

A sheet metal worker by trade, he set up Adept Fabrications near Henlow Camp 20 years ago and now has six employees.

"The Platinum Jubilee worked really well with a great street party and barbecue at the pub, so I thought I would do something for the coronation,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It will be bringing the village together in a few weeks time.”

Further celebrations are being held at Clifton Playing Field on Saturday, May 6 from 2pm to 6pm.