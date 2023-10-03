Safety concerns resurface after lorry overturns on A1 roundabout near Biggleswade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Safety concerns have been raised over a stretch of the A1 near Biggleswade after an HGV overturned causing a significant diesel spillage.

The road was closed northbound between the A6001 Biggleswade (south) and the A6001 near Biggleswade (north) for emergency repairs to be carried out to the carriageway.

Fortunately, the lorry driver was uninjured following the accident which closed the road until the early hours of Saturday. (23/9)

Bedfordshire Police were at the scene and diversion routes in operation.

The incident prompted residents to comment on social media about safety concerns with one motorist claiming he thought the design of the roundabout was to blame and had contributed to accidents in the past.

National Highways has said it would keep the stretch of the road “under continual review”.

Roy Waller said: “I have seen the mayhem the overturned lorry has caused once again, in fact I believe it was the second accident in a month. It’s a regular occurrence.

"This roundabout is a death trap waiting to happen with about four lorries plus a year overturning on this roundabout due to the lopsided nature of it and nothing has been done about it.

"I’ve lived in the Biggleswade area for 23 years and it’s an ongoing problem. You know when there’s been an incident on the A1 because all the lorries and cars back up through the town centre. And it’s only going to get worse with an increase in traffic, especially lorries on the road, due to all the new industrial units and retail park near McDonald’s.

He added: "I’ve got a motorbike and complained about the roads before but the council doesn’t seem to want to know. Money is spent on surveillance cameras yet nothing is done to sort out the dangerous potholes.”

A spokesperson for Beds Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 9.13am to an incident involving an articulated lorry carrying pallets that had tipped over on the A1 North Baldock to Biggleswade roundabout.

“Our crews from Stopsley, Kempston, and Biggleswade were supported by crews from Baldock and Royston at Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. The driver was uninjured, the road was cordoned off and traffic was managed in co-ordination with the Police as the northbound exit of the A1 was blocked.

“There was a significant diesel spill, the leak was stopped and crews tried to mitigate the spread on to the roundabout as well stopping it entering the drainage system.”

National Highways confirmed it had to resurface a couple of the lanes after the incident involving the HGV on the Biggleswade South roundabout on September 22.

A spokesperson said the agency was aware of incidents along the stretch of the A1 and that it was monitoring the situation, adding: "Safety is National Highways’ top priority, and we remain committed to safety on the A1 as we do on all our roads.

"We are aware of recent incidents at the Biggleswade South roundabout and recognise the concern that people have expressed.

"We'll continue to keep the safety on the stretch of road under continual review and work with the local community on any future safety improvements."