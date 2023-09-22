News you can trust since 1891
A1 near Biggleswade closed after lorry overturns

Bedfordshire Police are at the scene
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 10:37 BST
Motorists in Biggleswade are warned of delays of around 20 minutes on the A1 after traffic officers closed the road after a lorry overturned.

National Highways say the A1 is closed northbound between the A6001 near Biggleswade (south) and the A6001 near #Biggleswade (north) due to an overturned heavy goods vehicle. Bedfordshire Police are in attendance and diversion routes are in operation.

The road is expected to be clear between 4.30pm and 4:45pm today, with a return to normal traffic conditions around the same time.

This is a developing story and we will give you more information as it comes in.

