Motorists in Biggleswade are warned of delays of around 20 minutes on the A1 after traffic officers closed the road after a lorry overturned.

National Highways say the A1 is closed northbound between the A6001 near Biggleswade (south) and the A6001 near #Biggleswade (north) due to an overturned heavy goods vehicle. Bedfordshire Police are in attendance and diversion routes are in operation.

The road is expected to be clear between 4.30pm and 4:45pm today, with a return to normal traffic conditions around the same time.