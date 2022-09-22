A woman from Sandy is preparing to walk under the stars in memory of her much-loved mum.

Chelsea Wheatley, 25, is taking on the Sue Ryder Starlight Hike in Bedford next month to raise money for the Moggerhanger hospice.

As she walks, Chelsea will be remembering her mum, Deborah, 60, who died in July after being diagnosed with cancer just a few weeks previously.

Chelsea with her mum at a previous Sue Ryder Starlight Hike. Image: Chelsea Wheatley.

“The last Starlight Hike I did was with mum and the ones prior to that she attended to cheer me on,” remembered Chelsea.

“She used to take photos of me on the night and post them on social media, saying how proud she was of me.

“I always wanted to do Starlight Hike again but it’s got more meaning this time because I’m doing it in memory of my wonderful mum.

"I wish she was here for this one but I will be thinking about her the whole way. She loved walking, and it’s something we always used to do together.”

Joining Chelsea will be members of her family, who hope to raise as much money as they can to support the end-of-life care and bereavement support provided by the charity.

Chelsea said: “We’re calling ourselves ‘Team Graceland’ because mum was a huge Elvis fan and it was a dream of hers to visit Graceland. My niece and I are going to wear light-up tutus and we’re hoping to get t-shirts made too.”

Hundreds of people are expected to join the special starlit walk on October 15, which starts at Everard Meadow and follows a 5k or 10k route around Russell Park and along the Bedford Embankment.

“As a family we have supported Sue Ryder for as long as I can remember,” Chelsea added. “My grandad was always a big supporter of Sue Ryder because my Great Uncle Harry received care at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice before he died in 2002.”

After her grandad passed away in 2012, Chelsea wanted to carry on supporting Sue Ryder and signed up to Starlight Hike the following year. She took part for three consecutive years, walking with her mum in 2015.

“We would have loved for mum to be cared for by Sue Ryder, but unfortunately it wasn’t possible as her condition deteriorated so quickly. I hope that by raising money for the charity, I can help other families who are going through the most difficult times of their lives.” Chelsea said.

“I would absolutely encourage people to sign up."

The Starlight Hike is sponsored by M&DH Insurance Services Ltd.

Registration begins at 6.30pm with pre-walk entertainment to build the party atmosphere and a fun warm up. At 8pm walkers sporting fancy dress, flashing headwear and neon face paint will set out on a 5k or 10k route from Everard Meadow.

Tickets are £15 for adults, and £6 for children aged six to 12. Group and family team ticket options are also available.

Sign up for Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford at the Sue Ryder website.